Turkey’s head of armed forces says country is ready to act in Agean Sea if needed

In a highly provocative statement the Turkish General Chief of Staff, General Hulusi Akar said the Turkish armed forces were ready to carry out their duty in the Aegean Sea and the Mediterranean.

“If there is a need for a duty in the Aegean and the Mediterranean for our nation and our country we will do it without hesitation. No one should make any erroneous calculations”, he stated Sunday morning in reference to the Greek-Turkish relations. The statements were on state-run news agency Anadolu following his landing on the warship with a helicopter.

His latest statement comes after his recent provocative address to army officers that Turkey was taking all the necessary steps to prevent a fait accompli conditions