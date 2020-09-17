Turkish Air Force violates Greek airspace 30 times

Turkey continued its provocations against Greece over the Aegean Sea unabated, as a number of fighter jets and reconnaissance aircraft committed a series of violations of Greek national air space and infringements.

A total of six aircraft flew over the Northeast, Central and Southeast Aegean, with three of them F-16s and the other three CN-235 spy planes.

Thirty violations were carried out by 30 (all from CN-235), while there were seven infringements.

According to the information of Hellenic National Defence General Staff (HNDGS), the Turkish aircraft were identified and intercepted in accordance with international rules of engagement and established practices.