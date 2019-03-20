Turkish fighter jets violate Greek airspace 35 times

The violations took place a day before the Foreign ministers of the two countries will meet in Antalya

Greece’s constant appeasement towards Turkey seems to be having little effect, as the provocations against Greece continued, with 35 violations of Greek national air space taking place by the Turkish air force.

According to the Greek Pentagon, a total of 10 Turkish F-16 fighter jets illegally entered Greek national airspace over the north, central and south Aegean Sea, while on one occasion Greek fighter jets engaged in dog fights with the aggressor aircraft.

The 10 Turkish F-16s also committed five air traffic offenses in the Athens FIR, while four Turkish fighters were armed.

These aircraft were identified and intercepted, according to the international rules of engagement.

The provocations took place a day before Greek Foreign Minister Georgios Katrougalos is scheduled to meet his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Antalya.