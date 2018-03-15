Turkish TV discovers…Greeks “fighting Turks in Syria”

The report contains footage of a list of names supposedly discovered at an abandoned camp, which allegedly contains the identities of “foreign terrorists”

A propaganda report by Turkish television network TRT alleges that Greeks are fighting on the side of Kurds against Turkish forces in Syria’s Afrin.

The report comes at a period of heightened tensions between the two NATO allies over sovereignty of the Aegean islets of Imia and the imprisonment of two Greek soldiers in Turkey.

Thursday’s TRT report contains footage of a list of names discovered at an abandoned camp, which allegedly contains the identities of “foreign terrorists fighting on the side of the PKK”.

The report claims that the “terrorists” are from Greece, Germany, Denmark, the United Arab Emirates, Lebanon and other countries.

Source: greekreporter