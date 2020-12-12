Two Greeks charged with spying

A legal file has been formed against the two suspects

Greek state intelligence agencies have formed a legal case against two individuals on charges of spying.

The State Security Sub-Directorate of the Attica Security Directorate filed a case against two Greeks for violating article 148 of the Penal Code for espionage and conspiracy.

As it became known from Greek police, one of the suspects works on a passenger ship, which operates ferry routes connecting Rhodes island with the island of Megisti (Kastellorizo), and the second works at a Consular Authority in Rhodes.

The whole investigation of the case was done in close collaboration with the National Intelligence Services (EYP) and the assistance of the Rhodes Security Sub-Directorate.