Which super-car do Greeks dream of? (photo)

Which are the most desirable vehicles across the world, according to Google search data for 2018?

So what is the dream super-car for people globally? Which model was most searched in Greece in Google last year?

These were some of the questions Veygo attempted to shed some light on in an analysis report of Google search data for 2018.

The study included the most popular search results in Google browsers from 169 countries around the globe. Car models older than ten years were excluded from the data.

The final results revealed that Audi R8 was the big winner since it was the super-car with most Google searches in 95 of the 166 countries of the world. Among them are the United States, Australia, most Latin American and European markets.

In our country, the Audi R8 was also the most desirable vehicle, according to searches on Google in 2018, followed by the Bugatti Chiron and Lamborghini Aventador.



On a global scale, the second most searched super-car was the Bugatti Chiron, which had the most searches in 36 countries, while the Bugatti Veyron came in third with 13 searches-countries. Firsts also received three Lamborghini, Aventador came in first (12 countries), Veneno (9 countries) and Huracan (1 country).



In terms of overall top Google searches for super-cars last year, irrespective of which country, were in the order of preference: Audi R8, Bugatti Chiron and Veyron, the Lamborghini Aventador and Veneno, the McLaren 675LT, the Ford GT, while the Ferrari’s 458 classic model was eighth.