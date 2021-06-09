Albania: Parliament decides the expulsion of the President of the Republic

The expulsion of Ilir Meta from the post of Albanian President of the Republic was voted by an overwhelming majority (104 votes in favor, 7 against and 3 abstentions) by the Albanian Parliament.

The government of Edi Rama has accused Meta of violating the Constitution, with particular emphasis on his interference in the recent election campaign.

The expulsion process started 10 days after the elections of April 25, 2021 and was completed within forty days.

The case now goes to the Constitutional Court, which has three working months to decide on the matter.

Meta’s term expires in July 2022.

The reaction of the office of the President of the Republic was strong, in which, among other things, it is stated that, “no concern from an unconstitutional and ridiculous decision of the one-party Parliament, which, despite the fact that its term has ended with the elections of April 25, continues to take decisions against another state institution”.

The ruling Socialist Party had started the same process a year ago with the same accusation, but it was withdrawn after the intervention of Western countries.

Ilir Meta is the only politician in the country who in the 30 years since the end of the communist dictatorship in Albania, has held all three top positions in the country’s state hierachy. He served as Prime Minister, Speaker of Parliament and President of the Republic and is only 52 years old.