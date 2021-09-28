Barbershop Shakes as Earthquake Rocks Crete (video)

The Greek island of Crete was struck by a magnitude-6 earthquake on the morning of September 27

Footage shows a barbershop outside Heraklion moving back and forth as one of the earthquakes strikes, with its walls loudly shaking in reaction to the tremors.

The Greek island of Crete was struck by a magnitude-6 earthquake on the morning of September 27. The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said the quake was one of 21 tremors in total within the space of seven hours.

One person was reported dead, and at least 11 were injured, local news said. In Heraklion, schools were evacuated and were due to be checked for structural damage.

There were “some cracks and some bottles and products that fell broke, and some frames,” Haritos Barbershop told Storyful of the damage caused.

Credit: Haritos Barbershop via Storyful

