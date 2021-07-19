Cold front arrives in Greece – Storms and heavy rainfall forecast (videos)

The low-pressure system that hit Europe with deadly storms and intense floods, has arrived in Greece. The temperature difference caused by the cold air masses that reached the country with the very warm surface of the sea and the land due to the high temperatures of the previous days created clouds that are forecast to bring thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, and hail.

According to the severe weather warning issued by the Hellenic National Meteorological Service (HNMS), the weather is forecast to deteriorate in central and northern Greece with rains and strong thunderstorms with local hail and temporary strong winds. The General Secretariat for Civil Protection of the Ministry of Civil Protection has informed the competent state services involved, as well as the regions and municipalities of the country, in order to be on increased alert for civil protection, in order to immediately deal with the effects of the intense weather phenomena.

The meteorological system will affect the whole of mainland Greece. From Peloponnese, Central Greece, Euboea, Epirus to eastern Macedonia. In the islands, the weather is expected to be good while in the Ionian Sea we will probably have some thunderstorms, as well as in the mountains of western Crete. In Attica, from the center and the further north we go there, the more likely we are to have thunderstorms and storms, while from the center and further south, ie Faliro, Glyfada, Voula, Varkiza, etc., these possibilities decrease “, said meteorologist and New Democracy MP Giannis Kallianoss to protothema.gr.