Euro 2020: Poland’s hottest fan brought good luck to Lewandowski (hot videos-photos)

Who wouldn’t want a fan like that?

Spain failed to bend Poland’s resistance, despite having many opportunities, including a missed penalty with Gerard Moreno.

Robert Lewandowski equalized the goal of Alvaro Morata and with the final 1-1 the two teams will play to qualify for the 3rd and last match of the 5th group at Euro 2020.

However, the one who seems to have brought good luck to the Poles is none other than the sex bomb, Marta Bartsok.

The impressive model, wearing a traditional costume in the colors of her country but also with a revealing neckline, caught the attention of almost everyone in “La Cartuja” in Seville.

It is worth noting that the sizzling Marta earned the nickname “Miss Euro” from her presence at EURO 2016 in France.

“I went to France to support Poland, I was photographed on the pitch and it went viral, so Miss Euro came out”, Marta explained.

