Messi: PSG sold out 150,000 shirts in 7 minutes online! (video)

Paris undoubtedly lives and breathes to the rhythm of Lionel Messi!

The Argentine ace finally signed with Paris Saint-Germain and was announced on Tuesday night, while, on Wednesday afternoon, he was officially presented at the press conference.

In fact, thousands of people were waiting for him.

Paris, reportedly had prepared 150,000 shirts with the name of the Argentine on the back, being available from 10:00′ in the morning and…7 minutes later(!) they disappeared in a crazy sold-out!

This on top of to the queues that have formed since early in morning the boutique for the last shirts with the “30” on the back, but also the thousands orders made.

Just from the 150,000 shirts sold online, taking into account that each has a 160 euros price tag, PSG made 24,000,000 euros!

