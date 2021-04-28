Nurse, 55, allegedly tries to choke Uber driver, 22

An Uber driver was attacked by a female passenger during a ride, as a police complaint says.

Driver Michael Hassey Jr., 22, suffered bite wounds and scratches to his neck when a 55-year-old woman named Michele Stilwell allegedly strangled him from behind during a ride in Florida, US, on Saturday night, April 17.

He was left with a bloodied bite mark on the back of his neck after the incident.

Michael said the woman was asleep for most of the journey and when she woke up, she began to attack him while yelling “my daughter, my daughter”.

Stilwell reached forward from the back passenger-side seat and wrapped both of her hands around his neck, according to a police report.

Hassey pulled over and tried to get away, but Stilwell crawled forward onto the center console, and bit ‘deeply’ into his neck, and scratched his chest.

