Sir Paul McCartney looks back “like a fan” on first time he met John Lennon

Sir Paul McCartney has opened up about the first time he met Beatles bandmate John Lennon, admitting he looks back “like a fan”.

The 78-year-old singer spoke to Lennon’s son Sean Ono Lennon, 44, and widow Yoko Ono, 87, for new BBC Radio 2 documentary John Lennon At 80.

McCartney recounted the day on 6 July, 1957, when he was introduced to Lennon, then aged 16, in Liverpool.

He said: “I look back on it now like a fan, how lucky was I to meet this strange teddy boy off the bus, who played music like I did and we get together and boy, we complemented each other!”

McCartney and Lennon went on to form The Beatles with the late George Harrison and Ringo Starr, and they became one of the world’s most famous bands, with 13 studio albums and 17 number one singles.

But the Hey Jude singer admitted that when he and Lennon first started writing songs together, they weren’t all destined to be hits.

McCartney said: “There were a few songs that weren’t very good… you know, clearly young songwriters who don’t know how to do it”.

