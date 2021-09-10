Two earthquakes recorded off the islands of Nisyros and Tilos

They were both a little over 3 on the Richter scale

A light earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale was recorded near the island of Nisyros.

According to the preliminary examination by the Geodynamic Institute of Athens, which reported the tremor at 14:25, its epicentre was in the sea area, 9 km southeast of Nisyros, with a focal depth of 14.2 km.

It is the second tremor in the span of the past 2 hours, as another earthquake of 3.1 Richter was recorded off the island of Tilos.

According to the data by the Geodynamic Institute of Athens, the slight tremor had an epicentre 50 kilometres south-southwest of Tilos, with a focal depth of 10 kilometers.