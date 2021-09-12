USA: The Church of St. Nicholas was illuminated 20 years after the 9/11 attacks (videos-photos)

“Faith will always triumph over doubt. Hope will always vanquish despair. And love will always conquer hate”

The lighting of St. Nicholas Church in Zero Point, New York, was performed last night by Archbishop Elpidoforos of America, on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attack of September 11, while he also offered a memorial prayer for the victims of the attack.

“St Nicholas stands before you today to tell the world that light will always shine on through the darkness, and the darkness will never overcome it! Faith will always triumph over doubt. Hope will always vanquish despair. And love will always conquer hate”, he pointed out.

The Church of Agios Nikolaos, which is on its way to completion with the presence of a large number of believers, was illuminated yesterday, illuminating the wider area, for the first time after 20 years and after solving many financial problems created in the past.

As Archbishop Elpidoforos assured for the Temple with his enthronement in America in June 2019 “it will no longer be just a Greek Orthodox church, but will become a Holy National Pilgrimage for all Orthodox, for Hellenism and a pilgrimage for the entire American people”.