4.7 earthquake hits central Greece

No injuries or damage was reported

An earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter Scale, with its epcicentre in the west of the region of Karditsa and Trikala in central Greece was recorded at 11:24 by Athens Geodynamic Institute.

According to the Geodynamic Institute the focal depth was calculated at 5 km.

The Geodynamic Institute’s official statement made reference to a “slight tremor” with a 239km epicentre northwest of Athens and 39km east of Arta.

The earthquake was felt in Trikala and Karditsa without any information on casualties or injuries.