At least 19 killed in Hong Kong bus crash

At least 19 people were killed on Saturday after a double-decker bus overturned in New Territories in China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

A No. 872 bus lost control and toppled on Tai Po Road Saturday evening, local radio RTHK reported.

The police told Xinhua that 17 men and two women were confirmed dead at the scene.

source: xinhua news agaency