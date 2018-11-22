Athens is worst place to find a job out of 100 cities

The economic crisis is not over yet for the average Greek citizen

Athens ranked 100th out of 100 cities in the “Best City to Find a Job” survey conducted by Movinga, a Berlin-based company providing integrated relocation services.

According to the study, which used data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) database, Athens scored a total of 3.79 points out of a possible 10. Each city was assessed on five key criteria: Economic Strength, Living Standards, Opportunities for Young People, Opportunities for Women and Migration.

Two relatively sanguine ratings included “Living Standards”, where the Greek capital scored 4.56 points; and in terms of providing opportunities for women, Athens earned a 5.90 rating. At the same time, the city only came in at 3.25 in terms of women’s opportunities for advancement to senior positions. And in one of the most telling metrics, Athens’ Government Efficiency was ranked at an abysmal 0.94.

The Greek capital had a score of less than 0.94 in terms of Opportunities for Young People, and 3.76 in being a good place for Start-Ups. Unemployment among young Greek men and women aged 15-28 was 36.8 percent at the time of the study.

Athens scored 1.93 on the “Migrants” assessment, which essentially looks at the employment rate of migrants. The combination of high unemployment and the low rate of business start-ups contributed to Athens’ rating of 1.93 in terms of overall economic power.

The city of Boston, Massachusetts, topped the list, followed by Munich and Calgary rounding out the top three cities for job hunters worldwide; Mexico City and Monterey, Mexico were just above Athens as the worst locales.

Source: Philip Chrysopoulos/greekreporter