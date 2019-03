British Airways adds more flights to Greece for 2019 summer

The new flights are to Chania, Kalamata, and Preveza

British Airways has added more flights to Greece for their 2019 summer itinerary.

These are the additional routes …

London (Heathrow) – Chania From 22 May to 2 October 2019, an increase from 2 to 3 per week

London (Heathrow) – Kalamata | From April 28 to September 29, 2019, increase from 2 to 3 per week

London (Heathrow) – Preveza | From May 25 to September 29, 2019, an increase from 2 to 3 per week