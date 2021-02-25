Christians want the banning of Cypriot Eurovision song “El Diablo” (video)

They say it has a satanic feel to it…they appear to be right…

Christian citizens are demanding the banning of the Cypriot song in the Eurovision song contest through a petition on the Avaaz platform.

As their petition reads, “Dear fellow citizens, the participation of Cyprus in the Eurovision Song Contest with the song EL DIABLO is scandalous for us Christians. Join us in protest. ”

The first screening of the song El Diablo sung by Elena Tsagrinou along with the video clip was presented on Wednesday on the Cypriot state broadcaster RIK.

At one point the song’s lyrics say “I fell in love with El Diablo”, while there is a clear reference to the allure of the devil throughout the song and the video clip.

“El Diablo” was written by Jimmy “Joker” Thornfeldt, Laurell Barker, Oxa, and Thomas Stengaard.

The music video was directed by George Benioudakis, with fashion and styling by internationally renowned Greek designer Silia Kritharioti, while the choreography was edited by the successful American choreographer Chali Jennin.



