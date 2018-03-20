Earth Hour: Switching off the lights for an hour on March 24

In Athens the event will be noted at the Acropolis

Earth Hour, an annual event raising environmental awareness for the planet, will be celebrated on March 24 with a voluntary switching off of lights from 20:30 to 21:30 local time.

The global day is promoted by Earth Hour, a charitable organization collaborating with WWF worldwide, and is meant to inspire people and organizations to take action to protect and preserve the natural environment of the planet.

In Greece, the event will be noted at the Acropolis in Athens and the White Tower in Thessaloniki, the Athens International Airport and the Rio-Antirrio bridge linking the mainland with the Peloponnese.

Several municipalities will also observe the event (Athens, Thessaloniki, Xanthi, Katerini, Amynteo, Monemvasia, and Karpenissi among others), as will organizations like include STASy, the company running Athens and Piraeus transportation, and the Boy Scouts of Greece, among others.

Source: thegreekobserver