Greek PM and his Foreign Minister enjoy their breakfast (photos)

Jan, 25 2018 Author: Thema Newsroom

The two men finding some time to relax in Davos

Related

Relaxed in their chairs and one opposite the other, Greek PM Alexis Tsipras and Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias seem to be enjoying their breakfast in snowy Davos. The Greek PM shared the photo with his Instagram friends giving them the chance to get a glimpse of what goes on between the important meetings at these types of gatherings. Mr. Tsipras can be seen with a cup of hot beverage in front of him, while Mr. Kotzias has a glass of Coca-Cola, probably talking about the latest developments regarding Skopje.
The Greek PM is scheduled to meet IMF General Director Christine Lagarde later in the day.

 

Tags With: