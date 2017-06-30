Kotzias on Cyprus talks: We prevented blackmail

Jun, 30 2017 Author: Thema Newsroom

Greek Foreign Minister said Greece and Cyprus have law and justice on their side

“Yesterday there was an attempt to blackmail the deal. We prevented it clearly. We will not allow anyone to ask for all or nothing, “said Greek Foreign Affairs Nikos Kotzias, commenting on the ongoing talks on the Cyprus issue from Crans-Montana in Switzerland which have enterd their 3rd day. He added that negotiations are about a compromise that benefits all sides. “I explained to my colleagues that the Greek-Cypriot side, like Greece, has the power of Law, while the other side has occupation and the military. That is the negotiation”, he said.

