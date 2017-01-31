Meet 8-year-old Greek model taking Germany by storm (photos)

An 8-year-old model from Greece is leaving her mark on the fashion industry in Germany. Panagiota Manafa from Trikala in central Greece recently signed her first model contract with a German agency and appeared on renowned catalogue “Otto”. As local website oichalialive.gr reports, the parent of the blue-eyed “angel” are proud of their daughter’s success. Her first job is advertising children’s furniture in Otto catalogue, while her job will be for the famous clothing brand name “Breuninger”.

