Minor tremor hits off coast of Lesvos

A minor earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale was recorded at 09:15 on Tuesday morning off the island of Mytilene, in Lesvos.

The tremor, according to the Geodynamic Seismological Institute, was located 42 kilometres west southwest of the island’s capital and 21 kilometres from the settlement of Polychnitos on the south side of Lesvos.

