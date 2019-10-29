PM Mitsotakis meets with Albanian PM Rama in Athens

PM Mitsotakis said Greece backed Albania’s EU accession talks provided it upheld its obligations

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with his Albanian counterpart Edi Rama at Maximos Hall in Athens, Tuesday.

Edi Rama stressed that despite the disappointing decision by the European Council to delay the start of EU accession talks, his country would continue implementing necessary reforms.

Improving relations with Greece and resolving all outstanding bilateral issues is in the interest of Albania, Rama stated, according to sources.

The Greek PM reiterated that Greece supported the EU accession of all West Balkan countries provided they fulfilled their related obligations. Mr. Mitsotakis welcomed Rama’s commitment to move forward with the registration of Greek minorities and their properties, a contentious and key issue for Greece in its relation with the neighbouring country.

The Greek PM accepted an invitation to visit Albania in the near future.