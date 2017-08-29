Schauble: Greece needs to work hard, not a debt reduction

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schauble was categorical regarding a possible debt reduction for Greece in an interview to newspaper “Mannheimer Morgen”, according to a Reuters news agency report. The German politician, who is in the midst of an election campaign, said initiating talks on debt relief would send a wrong message to Athens when the Greek economy was on the recovery. “The country does not need a debt reduction now, but has to constantly work for its competitiveness”, he underlined. He added that the loan rate for Greece was very low for the next 10-15 years.