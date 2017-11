The pilots of the Hellenic Air Force that concluded the Weapons & Tactics School at Andravida AFB

The Hellenic Air Force (HAF), even as this economic crisis still goes on, does not stop training its people.

The Andravida AFB is the place where the advanced training on weapons and tactics takes place, the -unofficially called- Greek “Top Gun”, the school that pilots have to pass to earn their special PhD.

Recently 32 Greek pilots finished successfully the special school (ΣΟΤ in Greek) and here are the photos that were released on the occasion by the Hellenic Air Force General Staff.