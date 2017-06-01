Toti retired! It’s more time with Ilary Blasi for him, now! (HOT PHOTOS) Jun, 01 2017 Author: Thema Newsroom Sweet retirement!… RelatedManu Chao and Klelia Renesi in new video clip (videos) Sexy Ismini Dafopoulou in French Polynesia (photos) Sexy Konie Metaxa in swimsuit (photos) Sexy Konstantina Spyropoulou in summery mini dress (photo) Toti has stop football and while this may be bad news for his fans all over the world, it is not bad news for him. Why? Because be will be spending more time with his beloved Ilary Blasi! (Click to enlarge) Tags With: chicksfootballhotmodelnaughtyphotosracyraunchysexsexysizzlingTotiwomen