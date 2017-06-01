Toti retired! It’s more time with Ilary Blasi for him, now! (HOT PHOTOS)

Jun, 01 2017 Author: Thema Newsroom

Sweet retirement!…

Related

Toti has stop football and while this may be bad news for his fans all over the world, it is not bad news for him.

Why?

Because be will be spending more time with his beloved Ilary Blasi!

(Click to enlarge)

b2

b3

b4

b5

b6

b7

b8

b9

b10

b11

 

b1

b12

b13

b14

Tags With: