3.3 magnitude earthquake hits Zakynthos

A 3.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded on Thursday morning, at 09:47, in Volimes, Zakynthos.

According to the Geodynamic Institute of the Athens Observatory, the tremor had a focal depth of 7.4 km and occurred in the sea area, 62 km west of Volimes.

It is the largest village of the municipality of Elatia, a province in the northern part of the island, and well known for the products of local handicrafts.

The earthquake is the second in only a few days in the same area, as an earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale shook the region on Tuesday.

The region of the Ionian Islands on the western coast of Greece often experiences seismic activity due to the Cephalonia Transform Fault Zone.

