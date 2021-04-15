Inside Iran’s torture prisons: Tehran quick to jail those with pro-Israel ties – Fox News

The Turkish government under the rule of political Islamist Recep Tayyip Erdogan is ostensibly an ally of the United States

Thanks to a rare glimpse inside the Islamic Republic of Iran’s vast penal establishment in Tehran, Fox News has obtained exclusive information about Iranians condemned to harsh sentences for mere contact with Israelis, including, for one, a betrayal by Turkish intelligence — an alleged ally of the U.S.

“A woman who was incarcerated in Tehran’s notorious Evin Prison — where the regime keeps most of its political prisoners — was arrested leaving the Israeli embassy in Ankara by Turkish intelligence,” a source told Fox News. Ankara, however, deported her to Iran and into the hands of the Revolutionary Guards, the source said.

The Turkish government under the rule of political Islamist Recep Tayyip Erdogan is ostensibly an ally of the United States because Turkey is a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

See Also:

Greek Foreign Minister to meet with Turkish President on Thursday

Stunning 3D recreation brings Alexander the Great and the legends of the past to life (incredible photos-videos)

The Trump administration designated Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a Foreign Terrorist Organization, and that classification remains in force. The Guards have been responsible for the murders of hundreds of Americans in the Middle East.

The source, who declined to be named, said the woman “had been given 16 years on espionage and terrorism charges. She had an Iranian boyfriend whom she had met in Europe and who she says works as a doctor for the IDF [Israel Defense Forces].”

Read more: Fox News