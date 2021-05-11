Israel: Shock & Awe as Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts Hamas’ night rocket attacks (videos)

Almost all rockets were shot down

Jerusalem is once again the epicenter of turmoil between Israelis and Palestinians.

The clashes of the last days escalated on Monday with Hamas firing an array of rockets against Israeli cities.

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) stoke back with numerous casualties.

However, as Monday night’s rocket attacks were intercepted by the Iron Dome and anti-missile system, the world had the rare opportunity to witness the system in action.

