Minors 12-17 only allowed to enter public indoor spaces by presenting negative rapid test for past 48h

The Greek government is trying to sway citizens to take the Covid-19 vaccines by introducing a series of segregation measures

Minors between the age of 12 and 17 who are unvaccinated will be only be allowed to enter public indoor spaces by producing a negative rapid test of the last 48 hours in the framework of the Greek government’s segregation measures between vaccinated and unvaccinated citizens in the country which came into force yesterday, Monday, September 13th.

According to the Government Gazette, now minors 12-17 years old who have not been vaccinated will be able to enter indoor dining areas by showing a negative rapid test of 48 hours.

The measure applies to restaurants, cafes, internet cafes, canteens, and bars, where minors aged 12 and over must present a vaccination certificate or disease certificate, issued 30 days after the first positive test and valid for up to 180 days.

Indoor catering businesses also include shops inside galleries, indoor malls, and interstate stations.

As for the minors 5-11 years old, for their entry in the specific companies, they can present a self-test of the last 24 hours, from a parent or guardian, whose physical presence is not required.

