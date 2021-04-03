Police hunt for mystery man posting cash & notes through random letterboxes

Residents in Frome, Somerset, reported receiving cash and letters, leading the Frome Neighbourhood Policing Team to look for a man in a bid to find out why

Police are hunting for a man who is posting money through random letterboxes.

Residents in Frome, Somerset, reported receiving cash and letters, and now officers are investigating.

The Frome Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “(We) have received reports of a male posting sums of money and letters through doors in the community.

“We are keen to speak to this male and ascertain the reasoning behind this act.”

Locals mocked police for investigating the apparent acts of kindness.

Writing on Facebook, one said: “I would much rather you be concerned with the amount of fly tipping and rubbish across our town, than a random act of kindness!”

Another added: “But surely, someone will have reported this in order for this to have been posted.

“Are acts of kindness really that rare now, that people are afraid/upset when it happens?!”

One man added: “To who ever is posting money through letter boxes in Frome yes plz lol… I ain’t gonna say no”.

Read more: Mirror