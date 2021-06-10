Rare case of multiple pregnancy: 37-year-old woman gave birth to 10 babies

The first known such case

A South African woman gave birth to 10 babies after a single pregnancy setting a new record.

“There are seven boys and three girls. I’m happy. I’m emotionally charged. I can’t say much”, the woman’s husband, Teboho Tsotetsi, told Pretoria News after the babies were born on Monday night.

Gosiame Thamara Sithole already has two children (twins), while her husband said they were surprised to find out they were expecting ten babies as only eight had been seen in the pre-birth tests.

Until recently, the record for most babies to survive a multiple pregnancy was held by a woman who gave birth to eight babies in the United States in 2009.

Last month, 25-year-old Halima Cissé from Mali gave birth to nine babies, who are said to be in good health. They are being treated in a clinic in Morocco.

