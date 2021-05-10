Rockets fired into Israel from Gaza Strip by Hamas (video)

Seven rockets were fired towards the capital of Isreal from the Gaza Strip on Monday, following the end of a Hamas ultimatum.

Rocket sirens sounded in central Israel and Jerusalem on Monday evening as thousands of Israelis were parading through downtown to celebrate Jerusalem Day. Hamas had threatened Israel earlier in the day that it would launch the rockets due to the ongoing clashes in Jerusalem.

The IDF said that seven rockets were fired towards the capital and one was intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system.

According to reports on Channel 12, an uninhabited building was struck by a rocket and a fire broke out in another community, though it is unclear whether it was because a rocket landed there or just shrapnel.

Both Hamas and Islamic Jihad took responsibility for the rocket fire saying that it was “in response to [Israeli] crimes and aggression against the holy city and harassment of our people in Sheikh Jarrah and the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and this is a message that the enemy should understand well.”

Dozens of rockets were also fired towards Sderot, Ashkelon, and neighboring communities shortly after the rockets were fired towards Jerusalem.

An anti-tank guided missile also struck a civilian vehicle near Sderot, causing light injuries to the driver who was just several meters from his vehicle. He was transferred to hospital for medical treatment.

source jpost.com