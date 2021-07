Traffic to be interrupted on Mesogeion Av. until Saturday morning

Traffic will be disrupted in three parts

The Traffic Police announced the cessation of traffic on Mesogeion Avenue from today, Friday, July 16, at 22:30 until the morning of Saturday, July 17 at 07:00.

Traffic will be stopped at the following points:

In the section between Agias Triodos and Salaminos streets, traffic flow to Athens.

In the section between Ap. Pavlou and Taygetou streets, traffic flow to Pallini.

Also, the modifications of the bus lines are announced according to the decision of O.A.S.A.