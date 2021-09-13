UK: Jihad murderer receives $148,000 in taxpayer-funded legal aid!

This is no surprise. Non-Muslims paying for the upkeep of Muslims is a Qur’anic dictate:

“Fight those who believe not in Allah nor the Last Day, nor hold that forbidden which hath been forbidden by Allah and His Messenger, nor acknowledge the religion of Truth, (even if they are) of the People of the Book, until they pay the Jizya with willing submission, and feel themselves subdued” (Qur’an 9:29).

The caliph Umar said the jizya payments from the dhimmis were the source of the Muslims’ livelihood:

“Narrated Juwairiya bin Qudama at-Tamimi: We said to `Umar bin Al-Khattab, ‘O Chief of the believers! Advise us.’ He said, ‘I advise you to fulfill Allah’s Convention (made with the Dhimmis) as it is the convention of your Prophet and the source of the livelihood of your dependents (i.e. the taxes from the Dhimmis.)’” (Bukhari 4.53.388)

UK jihad preacher Anjem Choudary said in February 2013:

“We are on Jihad Seekers Allowance, We take the Jizya (protection money paid to Muslims by non-Muslims) which is ours anyway. The normal situation is to take money from the Kafir (non-Muslim), isn’t it? So this is normal situation. They give us the money. You work, give us the money. Allah Akbar, we take the money. Hopefully there is no one from the DSS (Department of Social Security) listening. Ah, but you see people will say you are not working. But the normal situation is for you to take money from the Kuffar (non-Muslim) So we take Jihad Seeker’s Allowance.”

“KILLER BILL Jihadi killer who avoided deportation five times wins £107,000 in legal aid,” by Tom Wells, The Sun, September 4, 2021:

A JIHADI who murdered three people after avoiding deportation five times cost £107,000 in legal aid. Libyan refugee and former child soldier Khairi Saadallah, 26, fatally stabbed three men and left three more seriously injured during a park knife rampage last year. He arrived in the UK in 2012 and already had convictions for violence, criminal damage and offensive weapons when granted asylum in 2018. He was released from jail for other crimes just 15 days before his terrorist attack. David Spencer, of the Centre for Crime Prevention, said: “It is wrong that a vast amount of taxpayers’ money should end up in pockets of lawyers defending a terrorist whose guilt was never in doubt.” Figures released under freedom of information laws show Saadallah’s solicitors filed for £5,340 in taxpayer-funded legal aid just for representing him at police stations between 2015 and 2020. Magistrates’ court appearances cost the public another £6,452. Crown court showings racked up another £94,219. His lawyers also got £1,000 for a successful Court of Appeal case which saw him freed from jail 15 days before his murderous rampage in Reading in June 2020….

