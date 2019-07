A 4.6 magnitude earthquake rocked the city of Kozani in the region of Macedonia, northern Greece at 13:50 on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Geodynamic Institute of the National Observatory of Athens, the focal depth of the earthquake was estimated at 10 km.

The epicentre of the tremor was located 8 kilometres south of Kozani. Ten minutes after the earthquake, an aftershock of 3.8 followed.

On Saturday a 4.7 earthquake hit in central Greece.