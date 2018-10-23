Ancient Greek shipwreck discovered is world’s oldest (photos)

The team intends to leave the vessel where it was found

Archaeologists have found what they believe to be the world’s oldest intact shipwreck at the bottom of the Black Sea.

According to the archaeologists, it appears to have remained undisturbed for more than 2.400 years.

The 23-meter ancient Greek vessel, was discovered with its mast, rudders and rowing benches all present and intact about 1.700 meters below the surface. A lack of oxygen at that depth preserved it, the researchers said.

“A ship surviving intact from the classical world, lying in over 2km of water, is something I would never have believed possible,” said Professor Jon Adams, the principal investigator with the Black Sea Maritime Archaeology Project (MAP), the team that made the find.

“This will change our understanding of shipbuilding and seafaring in the ancient world”.

The team intends to leave the vessel where it was found.

The ship is believed to have been a trading vessel of a type that researchers say has only previously been seen “on the side of ancient Greek pottery such as the ‘Siren Vase’ in the British Museum”.