Greece 4th in Mediterranean tourism market share

The analysis was carried out by the Bank of Greece (BoG)

Greece occupies the fourth spot in terms of the Mediterranean tourism market, according to data analysis by the Bank of Greece (BoG). Spain, Italy, and Turkey took the first three places, respectively, according to the analysis.

The data focuses on the 8-year period 2010-2018, with Greece coming in 4th out of 11 countries vying for the tourism sector in the Mediterranean market.

As the analysis points out, tourism constitutes the most dynamic sector of the Greek economy, contributing a steady rise in the country’s GDP over the last decade, ranging from 4.3% in 2010 to 8.7% in 2018, when the corresponding rate for the eurozone countries for 2018 is 2.5%.

Greece’s fourth place in Mediterranean tourism for 2010-2018 accounts for 8.2% of revenues and 9.8% of arrivals. Spain tops the list with 32.7% of total revenue, followed by Italy with 22.6% and Turkey with 13.1%, while Portugal and Croatia come in 5th and 6th places, respectively.