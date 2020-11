Three Turks with Turkish military IDs & fake Greek IDs arrested in Athens

A strange case with a scent of espionage

Greek police officers arrested three Turkish citizens in possession of fake Greek IDs.

They also possessed Turkish IDs as well as Turkish military IDs.

The three people were considered to be suspicious by the police officers and they detained them.

When they found the fake IDs they proceeded with their arrest.

The Greek authorities examine, whether the Turkish IDs are genuine or fake.

See Also:

New Zealand author comes under fire for racist comment about Maori Foreign Minister’s face tattoo

USPS says huge amount of mail-in ballots were not delivered