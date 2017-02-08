Top models push for healthy practices in the fashion industry (photos)

Related
The world of fashion is often thought of as being only about glitz, glamour and sexiness. But that is far from the truth. Sara Ziff is an American fashion model, filmmaker and labour activist. In 2012 the 33-year-old Harvard-degree holder founded the NGO Model Alliance in an effort to raise awareness on issues regarding the fashion industry and working conditions for models, highlighting the need for adopting healthy practices in the industry. Sara recently sent an open letter to the American fashion industry pointing out the risks the promotion of extreme thinness for models posed for their health. A number of models co-signed her letter in solidarity.
Dear Members of the American Fashion Industry,
As models, we care about each other’s health and wellbeing. As we look toward New York Fashion Week, we strongly urge you to prioritize health and celebrate diversity on the runway this season.
Concerns about the fashion industry’s promotion of extreme thinness are nothing new but a recent research study published in the International Journal of Eating Disorders confirms that unhealthy weight control practices are a serious problem in the industry. Too often, models are being pressured to jeopardize their health and safety as a prerequisite for employment.
Eating disorders have the highest mortality rate of any mental health concern and survivors often suffer irreversible damage to their health. That is why we have teamed up with the Model Alliance and the National Eating Disorders Association to address this issue.
Together, we are challenging you to make a serious commitment to promote health and diversity on the runway. Through our social media platforms, which collectively reach millions of people, we will recognize the industry leaders who step up to this challenge. Specifically, we will keep an eye out for diversity of race, size, age, and gender status, and we hope to see diversity within and across all of those categories.
No one likes the hassle or expense of increased regulations and paperwork. However, data shows that the American fashion industry has yet to prove that it is capable of following healthy practices on its own.
Now more than ever, we have an opportunity to send the message that diversity is what makes us strong. We sincerely hope that all of you – from designers and editors to agents and casting directors – will collectively harness the industry’s creative power to be forward thinking, inclusive and do the right thing.
In solidarity,
Yomi Abiola
Cleo Abram
Kiara Ailene
Hartje Andresen
Olesia Anisimovich
Caitriona Balfe
Te’sa Ballanco
Afiya Bennett
Johanna Broughton
Audra Callo
Madison Caudill
Yaris Cedano
Ashley Chew
Lily Cummings
Lisa Davies
Nikki Dubose
Karen Elson
Emme
Dani Evans
Kenza Fourati
Miranda Frum
Marianne Garces
Alessandra Garcia-Lorido
Briy Gilgeous
Lily Goodman
Javeonna Gordon
Meredith Hattam
Madeline Hill
Sabina Karlsson
Iskra Lawrence
Amy Lemons
Jessica Lewis
Jasmine Lobe
Brittany Mason
Briauna Mauria
Megassus McCabe
Cameron McCartney
Taylor McKay
Lizzie Miller
Marcia Mitchell
Chloe Nicole
Alison Nix
Michelle Olson
Carré Otis
Shivani Persad
Renee Peters
Marquita Pring
Missy Rayder
Madisyn Ritland
Geena Rocero
Jennie Runk
Katie Schmid
Madison Schill
Sabrina Sikora
Ingrid Sophie Schram
Arlenis Sosa
Tonya Sharma
Alyona Shishmareva
Alise Shoemaker
Jennie Thwaites
Mathilda Tolvanen
Austria Ulloa
Bree Warren
Monica Watkins
Elettra Wiedemann
Sara Ziff