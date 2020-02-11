Turkish F-16s fly over Greek isles 8 times

Turkey continued its provocations against Greece over the Aegean Sea, as Turkish fighter jets carried out illegal flyovers above Greek islands on Tuesday morning

Two pairs of Turkish F-16 fighter jets committed eight violations in less than 40 minutes, with the first one taking place at 9:47 in the morning with a Turkish F-16 pair flying 24,000 feet above Oinousses and Panagia.

Then the second pair of Turkish F-16s flew over Oinousses at 10:03 at an altitude of 24,000 feet.

At 10:19 and 10:22 the two Turkish F-16s again flew over above Oinousse and Panagia, at 23,000 and 20,000 feet, respectively.

The last flight was recorded at 10:25 with a pair of Turkish F-16s flying 13,000 feet above the island of Panagia.