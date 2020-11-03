Vienna Attack: Fourteen videos of the horror (videos)

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: November 3, 2020

Viewers discretion is advised

Terror returned to Europe as the Austrian capital since nine o’clock at Monday night when the city’s synagogue was attacked by Muslim terrorists.

Fourteen videos show the chaos in the streets of Vienna with a terrorist cold-bloodedly executing a citizen, the shootings in the streets of the Austrian capital and the great mobilization of the Austrian Police.

