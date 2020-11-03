Vienna Attack: Fourteen videos of the horror (videos)

Terror returned to Europe as the Austrian capital since nine o’clock at Monday night when the city’s synagogue was attacked by Muslim terrorists.

Fourteen videos show the chaos in the streets of Vienna with a terrorist cold-bloodedly executing a citizen, the shootings in the streets of the Austrian capital and the great mobilization of the Austrian Police.

Exclusive video of the shooting from the first moments of the attack in Vienna, Austria#Vienna @BittonRosen pic.twitter.com/BDDHIcnTBK — ערוץ 20 (@arutz20) November 2, 2020

Aparentemente un atentado de musulmanes en una Sinagoga en Viena.

Hablan de un hombre con explosivos.

Rumores aún. #Wien #Vienna pic.twitter.com/lrwrC8dCJ3 — 𝕱𝖎𝖌𝖍𝖙, 𝖋𝖎𝖌𝖍𝖙, 𝖋𝖎𝖌𝖍𝖙 (@aaronyokheved) November 2, 2020

#Terrorist attack in #Vienna

Video of terrorist running after the attack. Seven people reportedly killed pic.twitter.com/jSTCADr17r — Baruch Sandhaus (@BaruchSandhaus) November 2, 2020

