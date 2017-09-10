What are the higest paid jobs in Greece?

Despite Greece entering its 7th year of economic depression, with unemployment figures hovering steadily above the 23% mark and many abandoning the country for financial stability and a better future abroad, there are still some professions that offer solid earnings. According to totallymoney.com, the highest annually paid jobs in Greece at the moment are dentists and doctors. On the opposite spectrum, journalists and waiters appear to be the worst paid. These are the top paid professions:

Highest paid professions

1. Dentist – £47,671

2. Doctor – £47,557

3. HR Manager – £36,480

4. Marketing – £30,638

5. Pharmacist – £28,734

Lowest paid professions

1. Journalist – £5,856

2. Waiter – £7,056

3. Bus driver – £8,064

4. Cleaner – £10,382

5. Window cleaner – £10,382