Immigration overhaul will block asylum for people who have traveled through “safe” countries – Queen’s Speech

Migrants who traveled through a ‘safe’ country like France or Belgium on their way to the UK will be blocked from seeking asylum in Britain.
The Government today confirmed a major overhaul of the nation’s immigration system as it set out its plans in the Queen‘s Speech.
The changes will mean migrants who ‘traveled through a safe country where they could have reasonably claimed asylum… will not be admitted into the UK asylum system’.
Legal arrivals and illegal arrivals will be treated differently for the first time so the system ‘does not reward those who enter the UK illegally’.
The shake-up will also see the asylum system streamlined, creating a ‘one-stop’ process designed to ‘end the cycle of limitless appeals’.