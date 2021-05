Tsitsipas beats Berrettini in Rome Open in straight sets to advance to final 8

Stefanos Tsitsipas set up a quarter-final match with world no.1 Novak Djokovic tomorrow after defeating home favourite Matteo Berrettini in the third round of the Italian Open in Rome.

The Greek no.5 beat his Italian opponent in 1 hour and 37 minutes in straight sets (7-6, 6-2).

